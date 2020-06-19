Apple tvOS Events app is now part of Apple TV app

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference kicks off on Monday and Apple will be live streaming the event, it is normally made available on the Apple TV through Apple’s tvOS Events App.

Apple has now integrated the tvOS Events App into their Apple TV app, if you look for the app in the tvOS app store, you are now shown a message which says that the app is now part of the Apple TV app.

This means that as well as being available on the Apple TV, Apple’s keynote will now be available on other platforms like Samsung’s Smart TVs which have the Apple TV app.

Apple’s WWDC 2020 Keynote takes place on Monday the 22nd of June at 10 AM PDT or 6PM BST (GMT+1). We are looking forward to the event, as well as software, Apple is also expected to unveil their new iMacs at the event.

