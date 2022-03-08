Apple TV+ lands on Comcast platforms in the US

Apple is releasing its Apple TV+ subscription service on Comcast in the US, the app and its TV shows will be available on the Comcast entertainment platforms.

Apple TV+ will be available in Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV today and it will be available within the coming days.

With the launch of Apple TV+, our customers now have access to all of today’s most popular streaming services through our aggregated user experience and award-winning voice technology.” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast. “By leveraging our global technology platform, our partners can distribute apps on one tech stack to reach tens of millions of viewers.”

“Apple TV+ offers the highest quality programming from the finest creators in the world, and one of the best ways to enjoy it is on the big TV in your living room,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s Vice President of Services. “Our work with Comcast lights up that experience for tens of millions of new devices, and we are thrilled that so many Comcast customers have a compelling way to enjoy their new favorite shows on Apple TV+.”

