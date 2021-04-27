Apple TV gets the tvOS 14.5 software update

Apple has released a new software update for the Apple TV, tvOS 14.5 and the update brings a range of new features to the device.

This includes support for the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 DualSense gaming controllers for games on Apple Arcade and also from the app store.

The update includes a new color balance feature hat lest your calibrate the color on your TV using your iPhone.

The update also brings the same privacy changes as iOS 14.5 and you will now be alerted if an app is tracking you on the Apple TV.

The new tvOS 14.5 software update is now available to download for the Apple TV, this can be done from the settings menu on your device.

Source MacRumors

