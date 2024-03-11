Friday Night Baseball returns to Apple TV on March 29th

Apple TV+ and Major League Baseball (MLB) are bringing back “Friday Night Baseball” for the 2024 regular season, starting on March 29. This weekly doubleheader will be available to subscribers in 60 countries and regions, featuring two marquee matchups every Friday for 26 weeks without local broadcast restrictions. The season kicks off with the New York Yankees at the Houston Astros, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals at the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first half of the season’s schedule has been announced up to June 28.

Apple Friday Night Baseball

You, as a subscriber to Apple TV+, will have the luxury of watching every pitch of these weekly doubleheaders. This service is available in 60 countries and regions, and the best part is that you won’t have to worry about local blackout restrictions. This means you can follow your favorite teams and players every Friday night without interruption.

The broadcast team, known for their in-depth analysis, is back to guide you through each game. They’re not alone; former MLB umpires will also be part of the team, offering insights into the rules and decisions of the game. This will surely deepen your understanding and enjoyment of baseball.

The broadcast quality is top-notch, with advanced camera technology and immersive sound that will make you feel like you’re right there in the stadium. For those who love the local feel of the game, there’s an option to tune into hometown radio broadcasts if you’re in the U.S. or Canada. And if you’re on the move, the Apple Sports app will keep you updated with live MLB scores and stats.

But the experience doesn’t end with the final pitch. Live pre- and postgame shows will be broadcast from iconic stadiums, starting with Dodger Stadium. These shows will feature in-depth analysis and interviews, giving you a richer understanding of the game.

For those who enjoy watching sports in a more social setting, there’s good news too. DIRECTV FOR BUSINESS has secured the rights to air “Friday Night Baseball” in commercial venues across the U.S. This means you can join other fans and share the excitement in bars, restaurants, and other public places.

“Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+ is designed to be an immersive baseball experience. With its global reach, cutting-edge broadcast capabilities, and integration of real-time sports data, this season is set to offer a new way to enjoy America’s favorite pastime. So, gear up for a season that promises to be full of home runs, starting with Apple TV+ on March 29.



