Apple TV+ film Finch starring Tom Hanks premiers November 5th

Following on from the success of the Greyhound World War II movie which premiered on the Apple TV+ streaming service and starred Tom Hanks. Apple has this week announced a new film again starring Tom Hanks will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday November 5th 2021 called Finch. The new Apple Original Film also stars Caleb Landry Jones who recently won best actor at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone.

“Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.”

unfortunately no trailer has been released as yet for Finch but as soon Apple rolls one out we will keep you up to speed as always. Finch will premier on the Apple TV+ streaming service in a few months time on November 5th 2021.

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals