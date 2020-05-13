SteelSeries Nimbus+ wireless controller designed for Apple TV and iOS now available

SteelSeries as created a new Apple Certified gaming controller, capable of providing gamers with up to 50 hours of play from a single charge, as well as supporting “thousands” of games on the iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple TV, or Mac, making it a perfect complement to Apple Arcade and iOS gaming.

The SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless Controller is the new and improved version of the award-winning and wildly popular Nimbus Wireless Controller. Nimbus+ includes new features such a rechargeable battery with 50 hours of life on a single charge, clickable L3/R3 joysticks for console-like performance on all your Apple devices, a new high-performance Bluetooth module, and dedicated menu and option buttons for easy navigation. Nimbus+ includes the Nimbus+ iPhone Mount for easy attachment while on the go.

Features of the Apple SteelSeries Nimbus+ Wireless Controller :

– Official Apple-licensed wireless connectivity

– Works with thousands of games on your Apple devices

– Upgraded performance on all Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple TV, and Mac

– Built-In Rechargeable Battery via Lightning Cable with 50 hours of battery life on a single charge

– Easily attach your iPhone with the Nimbus+ iPhone Mount

– Clickable L3/R3 Joystick Buttons for additional input options

– Dedicated Navigation Buttons

The SteelSeries Nimbus+ Apple Certified Wireless controller is now available to purchase directly from the Apple online store, by following the link below.

Source : SteelSeries : Apple

