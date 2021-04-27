Apple to invest $430 billion in the US including a new North Carolina campus

Apple has announced that it will invest $430 billion in the US over the next five years, the company will create a new campus in North Carolina.

Apple will created 20,000 new jobs across the US in the next five years and it has also increased its investment plans by 20 percent.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

As part of its investments and expansion, Apple plans to invest over $1 billion in North Carolina and will begin construction on a new campus and engineering hub in the Research Triangle area. The investment will create at least 3,000 new jobs in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and other cutting-edge fields.

Source Apple

