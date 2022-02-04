Apple to charge 27 percent for 3rd party payments in the Netherlands

At the moment Apple charges developers 30 percent for in-app payments in its app store, this is the only way that developers can take payment in apps at the moment.

Apple has been ordered to take alternative payments in the Netherlands after a recent ruling by the Dutch regulators. Now Apple has revealed how much it will charge developers for these alternative payments.

Developers may have thought that they would be able to have considerably reduced fees if they are talking the payments themselves, this is not the case as Apple will charge developers in the Netherlands 27%. More details from Apple are below.

Consistent with the ACM’s order, dating apps that are granted an entitlement to link out or use a third-party in-app payment provider will pay Apple a commission on transactions. Apple will charge a 27% commission on the price paid by the user, net of value-added taxes. This is a reduced rate that excludes value related to payment processing and related activities. Developers will be responsible for the collection and remittance of any applicable taxes, such as the Netherlands’ value-added tax (VAT), for sales processed by a third-party payment provider.

It will be interesting to see what happens, as these payments will be paid directly to developers and not to Apple in the Netherlands. So the developers will then have to pay Apple 27% of what they have sold through the app.

Source MacRumors

