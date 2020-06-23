Apple switching its Macs to its own ARM based processor this year

One of the major announcements at WWDC 2020 yesterday was that Apple will be moving its Mac range of computers to its own processors which are ARM based.

Apple has used its own processors in its iPhones and iPads for years and they have been some of the most powerful smartphone processors, so it makes sense for the company to do the same thing for the Mac.

The company has said that we will see the first new Mac with an Apple processor before the end of the year, this is probably the new iMac that we have been hearing about. Apple’s new iMac is expected to get a new design, so it makes sense for Apple to use this as the platform to launch its own computer processors.

Apple has said that it will take it two years to transition from Intel based Macs to its own processors, this suggests that the switch over will not happen on all devices at the same time. We could see the new iMac this year and then some of next years MacBook’s with the new processors and all of the 2022 models with Apple’s own ARM based processors. As soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source The Verge

