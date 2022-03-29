Apple Studio Display vs Pro Display XDR (Video)

Apple recently launched their new Apple Studio Display, this new monitor comes with a 27-inch display with a 5K resolution and it retails for $1,599.

Now we have a comparison with the new Studio Display compared to the more expensive Pro Display XDR. The Apple Pro Display XDR has a 32-inch display that comes with a 6K resolution and this monitor retails for $4,999.

The video below from Max tech gives us a look at the new Apple Studio Display vs the Apple Pro Display XDR, let’s see how these two monitors compare side by side.

As we can see from the video, the new Apple Studio Display appears to be better value for money than Apple’s $5,000, although the device is still expensive when compared to come other monitors that are available on the market.

The Studio Display starts at $1,599, although the top model with the adjustable stand and the nano texture glass will cost $2,299,

The Apple Pro Display XDR starts at $5,000, this is without a stand, the top model with the nano texture glass and the Pro stand cost a massive, $6,998, which is quite a bit for a monitor.

The price of the Pro Display XR does make the new 5K Studio Display seem like a bit of a bargain when compared to it, although the device is more expensive than alternative monitors on the market.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech

