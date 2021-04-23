Apple Store down ahead of AirTags launch

Apple will star selling their new AirTags from today, the new tracking device was recently announced at this weeks Apple event. Apple have taken their online store offline ahead of the launch.

The AirTags will be available to buy in the UK from 1PM today and the company will also start selling their new purple colored iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

Apple’s AirTags can be used to track a number of things like your keys, wallet, backpack and more and they will retail for $29 for a single device or for $99 for a pack of four.

We suspect that the new AirTags may end being popular, we wonder how long it will take for Apple to sell out of this new device.

Source Apple

