Apple stops signing iOS 16.3.1.

Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone, this was done recently after the release of the iOS 16.4 software update and the subsequent iOS 16.4.1 update which landed at the end of last week.

When Apple stops signing a version of their iOS, it means once you have upgraded to the next version you can no longer downgrade to the previous version. If you have installed iOS 16.4 on your iPhone, you can no longer roll it back to iOS 16.3.1.

Apple does this when they fix security issues in their iOS software and do not want users to roll back their iPhones to the software that contains these security issues, there were a number of security issues fixed with the iOS 16.4 and 16.4.1 software updates.

The new iOS 16.4.1 software is now available to download, you can install the software on your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and Install, it is recommended that you install the latest version of iOS on your iPhone.

Apple is also working on IOS 16.5, which is currently in beta and we have so far had one beta release of this software, we are expecting the second beta of iOS 16.5 to be released sometime this week. The final version of iOS 16.5 is expected around the end of April or early May.

Image Credit: Amjith S





