Apple stops signing iOS 16.1

Apple has topped signing their iOS 16.1 software after they released their iOS 16.1.2 software update which happened recently.

The iOS 16.1.2 software update came with a range of security updates and also some improvements for wireless carriers and also improvements for crash detection on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

The previous version of the software was causing an issue with crash detection when people were on a roller coaster, and contacting emergency services, this has now been fixed.

Here are the release notes from Apple:

This update provides important security updates and the following enhancements for your iPhone:

– Improved compatibility with wireless carriers

– Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Now that Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.1, if you have already upgraded your device to iOS 16.1.2 you will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous versions.

Apple is currently working on a new beta of iOS in the form of iOS 16.2, we just had the iOS 16.2 Release Candidate release to developers. Assuming that there are no issues with the Release Candidate, the next software will be the final version and this is expected to be released next week.

Source MacRumors





