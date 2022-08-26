Apple stops signing iOS 15.6

Apple recently released its iOS 15.6.1 software update, this is an important update as it has many security fixes, Apple has now stopped signing iOS 15.6.

What it means is that if you have already updated your iPhone to the iOS 15.6.1 software update, you will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous version.

This is something that Apple does on a regular basis, usually after they have fixed security issues in iOS to stop people from downgrading to the previous version.

Here is a list of the security updates that are included in these latest releases:

Kernel Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. CVE-2022-32894: an anonymous researcher WebKit Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. WebKit Bugzilla: 243557

CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher

The new iOS 15.6.1 software update is now available for your iPhone, it is recommended that you install the update as it fixes the security issues listed above.

Source MacRumors

