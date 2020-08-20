Apple stop signing iOS 13.6 after 13.6.1 update

Apple recently released their iOS 13.6.1 software update, this update fixed a number of bugs in iOS 13.6 and now Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.6.

This means that if you have already upgraded to iOS 13.6.1 you will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous version.

The iOS 13.6.1 software update fixed a number of bugs in Apple’s iOS, so if you haven’t upgraded yet it might be a good idea to install the update.

This included an issue relating to storage on the device and also issues relating to a green tint on some displays, this was related to thermal management and has now been fixed.

Source MacRumors

