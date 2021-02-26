Apple starts selling refurbished M1 powered Mac Minis

Apple launched its M1 Apple Silicon powered Macs last year, one of those is the M1 Mac Mini and now Apple is offering refurbished versions of the device at their online store.

Apple are offering a refurbished M1 Mac Mini for $759, this is for the 9 core CPU and 8 core GPU model, this model normally retails for $899.

You are basically saving $140 off the price of a new device and all of Apple’s refurbished devices comes with a full 12 months warranty, just like the new models.

Apple are also offering refurbished versions of their M1 powered MacBook Air and M1 powered MacBook Pro on their website.

We are expecting Apple to release a range of new Silicon powered Macs this year, including a new iMac line up and new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro models.

Source Apple, MacRumors

Image Credit: Zollotech

