Apple, Spotify and others pay $424 million in streaming licensing fees

The Mechanical Licensing Collective has announced that a number of streaming providers including, Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon, Pandora and others.

A total of 20 DSPs separately transferred accrued historical unmatched royalties to The MLC as required in order for them to seek the MMA’s limitation on liability for past infringement. In addition to the accrued unmatched royalties transferred to The MLC, the DSPs concerned also delivered more than 1,800 data files, which contain in excess of 1.3 terabytes and nine billion lines of data.

The transfer of these monies represents the culmination of a months-long effort on the part of The MLC and these DSPs to develop and implement the specifications for these usage reports. With these historical unmatched royalties and usage reports now in hand, The MLC can begin the process of reviewing and analyzing the data in order to find and pay the proper copyright owners.

Apple were the top payers with a total of $163,338,890, they were followed by Spotify who paid n$152,226,039, you can find out more details over at the MLC at the link below.

Source MLC, Techmeme

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals