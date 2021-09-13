Apple says vibrations for motorcycle’s could damage your iPhone camera

Apple has published a new document which says your iPhone camera could be damage with exposure to vibrations from high powered motorcycle engines.

The new document says that if the iPhone is exposed to certain vibrations then this can damage the camera on the handset, more details below.

Exposing your iPhone to high amplitude vibrations within certain frequency ranges, specifically those generated by high-power motorcycle engines, can degrade the performance of the camera system.

High-power or high-volume motorcycle engines generate intense high-amplitude vibrations, which are transmitted through the chassis and handlebars. It is not recommended to attach your iPhone to motorcycles with high-power or high-volume engines due to the amplitude of the vibration in certain frequency ranges that they generate. Attaching your iPhone to vehicles with small-volume or electric engines, such as mopeds and scooters, may lead to comparatively lower-amplitude vibrations, but if you do so a vibration dampening mount is recommended to lessen the risk of damage to your iPhone and its OIS and AF systems. It is also recommended to avoid regular use for prolonged periods to further lessen the risk of damage.

You can see the full document from Apple over at their website at the link below, it is recommended that motorcycle users do not attach their iPhone to their motorcycle’s.

Source Apple, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals