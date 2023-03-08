Apple releases watchOS 9.4 beta 3 and tvOS 16.4 beta 3

Lots of new betas from Apple today, the latest ones are watchOS 9.4 beta 3 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 16.4 beta 3 for the Apple TV.

We previously heard about the iOS 16.4 beta 3 software for the iPhone, macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 3 for the Mac, and iPadOS 16.4 beta 3 for the iPad.

The new watchOS 9.4 beta 3 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 16.4 beta 3 for the Apple TV have so far been made available to developers.

We are also expecting these new betas of tvOS 16.4 and watchOS 9.4 to be made available to members of Apple’s public beta testing program.

The watchOS 9.4 update will bring some bug fixes, performance improvements, and also new features. This will include the new range of 31 Unicode 15 Emojis that are also coming to the iPhone and iPad, these are a donkey, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, blue heart, pink heart, and many more,

The new watchOS 9.4 beta and tvOS 16.4 beta are now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

As these are the third betas in the series we can expect a couple more before the final version of the software lands, this is expected to happen sometime around the end of March.

