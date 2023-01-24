Apple releases watchOS 9.3

As well as the new macOS Ventura 13.2, iPadsOS 16.3 and iOS 16.3 software updates, Apple also released watchOS 9.3 for the Apple Watch.

This new software update for the Apple Watch brings a range of performance improvements, bug fixes, and also some new features to the Apple Watch.

There do not appear to be many details as yet on exactly what new features and changes are included in this new version of Apple’s watchOS.

What we do know is that it fixes a range of security issues on the Apple Watch, you can see more details on these at the link below.

You can install the watchOS 9.3 software update for your Apple Watch from the Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure that it is charged to at least 50 percent.

If you notice any new features and changes in this new watchOS software update for the Apple Watch, please leave a comment below and let us know.

The iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, and macOS Ventura 13.2 software updates all included Apple’s new Security Keys feature for the Apple Watch. This allows you to add a Fido physical security key to your decision for an additional layer of security.

Source Apple

Image Credit: David Dias





