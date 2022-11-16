Apple releases watchOS 9.2 beta 3 to developers

Apple has released watchOS 9.2 beta 3 for the Apple Watch to developers. We are also expecting the software to be released to public beta testers this week as well. The update comes a week after the second beta watchOS 9.2 was released.

As well as the new beta of watchOS 9.2, Apple also released iOS 16.2 beta 3, iPadOS 16.2 beta 3, and macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 3.

The new watchOS 9.2 software update will bring some new features to the Apple Watch, the update will also come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

The watchOS 9.2 beta 3 software is now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

You can install the new beta for the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. To install the update you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent.

Apple is expected to release its watchOS 9.2 software update in December, it will be released along with iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, we are also expecting macOS 13.1 Ventura at the same time.

Rumors suggest that we can expect these updates around the middle of December. As soon as we get some detail on the exact release dates, we will let you know.

Source Apple





