Apple releases watchOS 9.1 beta 4

As well as releasing new betas of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1, Apple also released watchOS 9.1 beta 4 for the Apple Watch. This new beta comes a week after the previous release.

This new beta of watchOS 9.1 beta 4 has been made available to developers, we are also expecting a new public beta of this software soon as well.

This update comes with some performance improvements and also some bug fixes, it does not appear to have any major new features.

Apple is expected to release the new watchOS 9.1 software update sometime this month, it should be released along with iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1. You can find out more information about the new watchOS 9.1 beta over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event sometime this month, we are expecting a range of new devices to be made official. This should include some new iPads including iPad Pro models and also a new range of Macs as well.

We are expecting to see some new M2-powered MacBook models including MacBook Pros, we may also finally get a new larger iMac or an iMac Pro. As soon as we get some more details on exactly what Apple has planned for its new range of Macs, we will le6 you know.

