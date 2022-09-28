watchOS 9.1 beta 3 released to developers

The latest beta to be released by Apple is watchOS 9.1 beta 3, the software comes along with iOS 16.1 beta 3, iPadOS 16.1 beta 4, and macOS 13 Ventura.

The new watchOS 9.1 software brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, it will also include some performance improvements and bug fixes.

The new beta of watchOS 9.1 comes a week after the second beta and this update will bring some new fitness features to the Apple Watch. It is not clear as yet on exactly what will be included in the next release of watchOS 9.

The new watchOS 9.1 beta 3 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details at the link below. We are also expecting Apple to release another public beta of this software this week as well.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS 13 Ventura next month, along with some new iPads and also some new Macs.

There have been rumors that we may have a second press event from Apple next month for its new Macs and iPads, although there are suggestions that this may not now go ahead. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new watchOS 9.1 software update is coming, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Simon Daoudi



