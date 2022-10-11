Apple releases watchOS 9.0.2

As well as the new iOS 16.0.3 software update for the iPhone, Apple also released watchOS 9.0.2 for the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 9.0.2 software update mainly includes some bug fixes and also performance improvements for the Apple Watch.

Some of the issues that were fixed were specific to the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the apple Watch Ultra, you can see the release notes below.

This update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

– Interruptions to streaming audio on Spotify

– Snooze alarm notifications continue after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users

– Incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch

– Audio from microphone interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users

The new watchOS 9.0.2 software update is now available to download, you can install it from the Apple Watch App on your iPhone. You will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure that it is charged to 50 percent.

Apple is also expected to release their watchOS 9.1 software update this month, this update should be released along with iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS 13 Ventura. As soon as we get some details on when these updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source Apple



