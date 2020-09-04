Apple releases watchOS 7 Public Beta 4

We recently heard about the new watchOS 7 beta 7 for developers and now apple has released a new beta to its public beta testers, the watchOS 7 Public Beta 4.

This new Public Beta of Apple’s watchOS 7 lands just over a week after the previous beta and it brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch.

Apple’s watchOS 7 adds a new Sleep Tracking feature to the Apple Watch, this is a feature users have been wanting on the device. It also comes with some new watch faces and a new chronograph one and there are also a rangew of other new features.

In order to try out this new Public Beta you will need to be a member of Apple’s Public Beta Testing program, you can find out more information about that over at Apple’s website.

