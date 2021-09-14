Apple releases watchOS 7.6.2

As well as the new iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 software updates, Apple also released watchOS 7.6.2 for the Apple Watch.

This new software update fixes one of the same security issues in watchOS that were fixed in iOS 14.8, you can see more details below.

watchOS 7.6.2 Released September 13, 2021 CoreGraphics Available for: Apple Watch Series 3 and later Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

This is expected to be last software update for watchOS 7, the next update will be the watchOS 8 software update which is coming later this month.

Apple’s watchOS 8 update will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch and we will have details on when this will be released later today at Apple’s press event.

Apple will be unveiling the new Apple Watch Series 7 at today’s event and also the new iPhone 13 and possibly a new iPad. There will be four new models of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It is recommended that you install the new watchOS 7.6.2 software update on your Apple Watch as it has an important security update.

Source Apple

