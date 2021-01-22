Apple releases watchOS 7.3 Release Candidate

As well as the release candidates of iOS 14.4 and macOS Big Sur 11.2, Apple also released watchOS 7.3 Release Candidate to developers.

The watchOS 7.3 Release Candidate is the final beta of Apple’s watchOS 7.3 and it is expected to be the version that is released to everyone shortly.

Here is what is included in the final beta of watchOS 7.3.

watchOS 7.3 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

– Unity watch face—inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you

– Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers—an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk

– ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand

– Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand

– Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled

We are expecting watchOS 7.3 to be released some time next week, as soon as we get some details on when it will land, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

