Apple releases watchOS 7.3

Apple has released their watchOS 7.3 software update for the Apple Watch, the update brings a range of new feature and also some performance improvements and bug fixes.

This update adds the new Time to Walk feature for Apple Fitness+ that we heard about yesterday, you can see what is included in the update below.

watchOS 7.3 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

– Unity watch face–inspired by the colors of the Pan-African Flag, the shapes change throughout the day as you move creating a face that’s unique to you

– Time to Walk for Apple Fitness+ subscribers–an audio experience in the Workout app where guests share inspiring stories as you walk

– ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand

– Irregular heart rhythm notifications in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand

– Fix for an issue where Control Center and Notification Center may be unresponsive when Zoom is enabled

The update is now available to download for the Apple Watch, it can be installed from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone by going to General> Software update.

Source MacRumors

