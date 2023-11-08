Apple releases watchOS 10.1.1

Apple has released watchOS 10.1.1 for the Apple Watch, the software was released along with iOS 17.1.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.1.1 for the iPad. This update mainly includes bug fixes and some performance improvements for the Apple Watch.

The latest software update fixes a bug that was causing battery drain on the Apple Watch, you can see the official release notes from Apple for this software update below, this is a small update for the Apple Watch. This update also comes with some security updates.

This update provides important bug fixes and addresses an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly for some users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222 The new watchOS 10.1.1 software update is now available to download for the Apple Watch. You can install the update from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure that it is charged to at least fifty percent. Apple is also working on watchOS 10.2 which is in beta at the moment, this software update will bring some new features to the Apple Watch, we are expecting it to be released some time in December. Source Apple



