Apple releases tvOS 15.5.1 and HomePod 15.5.1

Apple has released some new software updates for some of its devices, tvOS 15.5.1 for the Apple TV and HomePod software 15.5.1 for the HomePod and HomePod Mini.

The HomePod Software 15.5.1 fixes a bug on the HomePod and HomePod Mini that would cause music to stop playing randomly.

This is a bug that I have experienced recently, the HomePod would just stop playing in the middle of a song and you would have to start the song again to get it to play.

Hopefully, this software update has now fixed the issue, you can install the new HomePod software update from the Home app on your iPhone or iPad, it should also install automatically.

The new tvOS 15.5.1 software update apparently fixes some minor bugs for the Apple TV, it may also include some performance improvements. As yet there are no details on exactly what is included in this software update.

You can install the new tvOS 15.5.1 software update by going to Settings > System > Software Update on your Apple TV.

Apple is holding their Worldwide Developer Conference next month and we are expecting to find out more details about their next major software updates. These updates will include tvOS 16, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13 and more.

