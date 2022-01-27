Apple releases tvOS 15.3 and HomePod software 15.3

We have seen lots of new updates from Apple today, the latest ones are tvOS 15.3 for the Apple TV and HomePod Software 15.3 for the HomePod and HomePod Mini.

These new updates were released along with iOS 15.3 for the iPhone, watchOS 8.4 for the Apple Watch, macOS Monterey 12.2 for the Mac, and iPadOS 15.3 for the iPad. Many of these updates fix a number of security issues in Apple’s software.

The tvOS 15.3 software update is available to download for the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K, this update mainly comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements. It does not appear to come with any major new features, there was nothing listed in the release notes.

the HomePod software version 15.3 is not available to download for Apple’s HomePod and HomePod Mini, the software can be installed from the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. This update should automatically install on your HomePod unless you have automatic updates turned off.

As with the tvOS 15.3 software updates, the HomePod version 15.3 software update does not appear to come with any major new features. This update just includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for Apple’s smart speakers.

Source MacRumors

