Apple releases tvOS 15.1 beta 4 to developers

Apple has released tvOS 15.1 beta 4 to developers, this new beta comes at the same time as iOS 15.1 beta 4, iPadOS 15.1 beta 4, watch OS 8.1 beta 4 and macOS Monterey beta 10.

So far the new tvOS 15.1 beta 4 has only been made available to developers it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers some time soon.

The new tvOS 15.1 software mainly comes with bug fixes and performance improvements, this update also adds in the SharePlay feature that will work with the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 software updates.

SharePlay lets you watch movies and TV Show with your friends over FaceTime, the content you are watching is synchronized in both locations. You will also be able to listen to music with your friends over FaceTime.

We are expecting the Apple tvOS 15.1 software to be released at the same time as iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1, this is expected to happen around the end of October. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of the software, we will let you know.

Apple are holding a press event next week for a new range of Macs, this will include some new MacBook Pro models and possibly a new Mac Mini and iMac, we may get some details about some release dates on some of their software next week.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

