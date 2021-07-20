Apple releases tvOS 14.7 for the Apple TV

As well as the new iOS 14.7 and watchOS 7.6 software updates, Apple has also released an update for the Apple TV, tvOS 14.7.

The new tvOS 14.7 software update is now available to download for the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K.

There do not appear to be any major new features in the latest release of the Apple TV software, this update mainly includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can install the update on your Apple TV by going to Settings on your Apple TV, then you need to select System on your device and Software Updates and install the latest update.

Apple are also working on a new major release of their tvOS software, tvOS 15 which is currently in beta, this software will bring lots of new features to the Apple TV.

Some of the new features coming to the Apple TV include Apple’s new SharePlay feature which lets you watch TV shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime. The TV shows and movies are synced with each person, so you both get to watch the exact same thing at the same time. This feature will also be available with the iPhone and iPad in iOS 15.

