Apple releases tvOS 14.5 beta 2 to developers

As well as the new watchOS 7.4 beta 2 and iOS 14.5 beta 2, Apple has also released a new beta for the Apple TV, tvOS 14.5 beta 2.

So far the tvOS 14.5 beta 2 has been released to developers, it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers some time soon.

This new version of Apple’s tvOS adds in support for the new PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers for gaming on the device.

That appears to be all that has been discovered in the new tvOS 14.5 software so far, the software also comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements. We are expecting this new update to be released some time next month along with the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates.

Source MacRumors

