Apple releases the watchOS 10.3 software update (video)

Apple has now released its watchOS 10.3 software update for the Apple Watch, they also released iOS 17.3 for the iPhone, macOS Sonoma 14.3 for the Mac, and iPadOS 17.3 for the iPad.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new watchOS 10.3 software update and the new features that Apple has introduced, this includes Collaborative Playlists for Apple Music, a new watch face, and more.

Music lovers, rejoice! Apple Music now allows users to collaborate on playlists. This feature ensures that any changes made are synced across both your iPhone and Apple Watch, adding a communal aspect to your music experience.

There is a new Unity watch face,iIt offers two styles – full bloom and single bloom – along with a spectrum of color choices. Complementing this theme, Apple has introduced the Black Unity Sport Band which is now available to buy.

For Series 9 and Ultra 2 Apple Watch users, Siri can now read and write certain health data. Although this feature supports a limited number of languages at present, we can expect broader language support in upcoming updates.

The beloved Snoopy watch face now features holiday-themed animations. These animations vary based on your location and the time of year, adding a personalized touch to your watch face.

Keeping track of your device’s warranty and Apple Care status is now easier. The settings have been updated to clearly show the status for each device. The update also brings refinements to the crash detection feature in both iOS and watchOS, aiming to reduce false triggers.

The new watchOS 10.3 software update is now available to download, you can install the update for the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to place your watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to 50% before installing the update.

