Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6 supplemental update

Apple released macOS Catalina 10.15.6 last month and now they have released a supplemental update to the software.

The supplemental update comes with some bug fixes for Apple’s Mac range of computers, you can see what is included in the update below.

macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.6 supplemental update includes bug fixes for your Mac.

– Fixes a stability issue that could occur when running virtualization apps

– Resolves an issue where an ‌iMac‌ (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) may appear washed out after waking from sleep

The new macOS Catalina 10.15.6 supplemental update is now available to download for Apple’s Mac range of computers.

Source MacRumors

