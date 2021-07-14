Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 Release Candidate

As well as the new Release Candidate version of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 24.7, Apple also released macOS Big Sur 11.5 Release Candidate for the Mac.

The macOS Big Sur 11.5 Release Candidate update brings some new features to the Mac, this includes the new Podcasts Library tab that lets you see all of your shows or shows you follow.

The update also includes some bug fixes, one where the Music may not update your play count and last played date in the Library.

Another bug that has been fixed is related to smart cars which may not work when you log into your Mac, this was only happening on M1 powered Macs.

As this is the Release Candidate version of the software this should be the final beta of the software. Assuming that there are no major issues with it, then this should be the version that Apple releases to everyone.

We are expecting the final version of macOS Big Sur 11.5 to be released some time next week. This is expected to be one of the last updates for macOS Big Sur, ahead of the release of macOS Monterey which is rumored for September. As soon as we get some detail on when the macOS Big Sur 11.5 update will land we will let you know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals