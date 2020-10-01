Apple releases iPadOS 14.2 beta 2 and iOS 14.2 beta 2 to public beta testers

Apple recently released their iPadOS 14.2 beta 2 and iOS 14.2 beta 2 software to developers and now they have also released the software to members of their Public Beta Testing Program.

These new betas brings some new features to the iPhone and iPad, this include a range of new Emoji and also some new features for Music and more.

Apple are expected to release their iOS and iPadOS 14.2 software updates some time in October, this could happen when the new iPhone 12 handsets go on sale.

Apple is rumored to be launching their new iPhone 12 range at a press event on the 13th of October and the handsets will probably go on sale around two weeks after that, so we may see iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 around the end of October.

Source MacRumors

