Apple Releases iOS 18 Beta 3: What’s New

Apple has recently released iOS 18 Beta 3 for registered developers, bringing a host of new features, enhancements, and bug fixes to the table. This update, which comes alongside updates for iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS, aims to refine the user experience and lay the groundwork for future improvements. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more details on what Apple has included in the new beta. Let’s dive into the details of what iOS 18 Beta 3 has to offer.

Under the Hood: Update Size, Build Number, and Modem Firmware

The iOS 18 Beta 3 update weighs in at 1.18 GB and carries the new build number 22A5307F. One of the notable changes in this release is the updated modem firmware, which has been bumped up from version 2.3.0 to 2.4.1. This update promises to deliver better connectivity and overall performance, ensuring a smoother user experience.

Visual Enhancements: Dark Mode, Emoji Keyboard, and Dynamic Wallpapers

iOS 18 Beta 3 brings several visual enhancements to the table, starting with improvements to the dark mode. You’ll notice a new dark mode Maps icon and increased support for dark mode icons in third-party applications, making it easier on the eyes during nighttime use. The emoji keyboard has also received a facelift, now sporting a rounded search bar, larger emojis, and built-in Memojis for a more expressive messaging experience. Additionally, a new dynamic iOS 18 wallpaper with animations has been introduced, adding a touch of visual appeal to your home screen.

Improved Functionality: Flashlight, Fitness App, Photos App, and More

This update also brings improvements to various built-in apps and features. The flashlight UI now includes a larger dynamic island animation and an improved interface for adjusting beam intensity, making it more convenient to use in low-light conditions. The Fitness app has seen some changes as well, with the “Custom Move Goal” being renamed to “Move Goal Schedule,” along with UI updates in goal setting and a new splash screen for features, helping you better manage your fitness goals. The Photos app has also received some love, with a default select option that doesn’t fill the screen, a new animation for selecting photos, and adjusted corner rounding on photos for a more polished look. The Control Center has been updated with an animated how-to guide, less opaque icons, and easier adjustments for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and AirDrop, streamlining your control over device settings.

Podcast App: Share from specific timestamps more precisely, enjoy faster search, and have more playback control options.

Share from specific timestamps more precisely, enjoy faster search, and have more playback control options. Shortcuts App: Creating new shortcuts is now smoother with updated text and animations.

Creating new shortcuts is now smoother with updated text and animations. Screen Time: Crashing issues have been resolved for better stability.

Performance and Stability Improvements

iOS 18 Beta 3 features impressive Geekbench scores, with 2768 for single-core and 6774 for multi-core performance. The update also brings improved stability and battery life, ensuring a better overall user experience.

Looking Ahead: Future Updates and Apple Intelligence Features

While iOS 18 Beta 3 focuses primarily on refining the user experience and fixing bugs, there’s more to come in future updates. iOS 18 Beta 4 is expected to arrive in 2-3 weeks, with a public beta likely in the week of July 15th. The final release is anticipated in mid to late September. As for Apple intelligence features, a major Siri update is expected in iOS 18.4 or 2025, but no new features in this area are included in Beta 3. In conclusion, iOS 18 Beta 3 is a solid update that brings a range of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes to the table. While it may not introduce groundbreaking new features, it sets the stage for future enhancements and ensures a more polished and stable user experience.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



