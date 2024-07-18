Apple Releases iOS 17.6 Beta 4

Apple has recently released iOS 17.6 beta 4 for developers, with a public beta expected to follow soon. This update primarily focuses on minor changes and bug fixes, without introducing any new modem updates. Alongside iOS 17.6, Apple has also rolled out beta updates for various other operating systems, including iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, homeOS, macOS, and visionOS. The final release of iOS 17.6 is anticipated to arrive in a few weeks.

Release Details and Update Size

iOS 17.6 beta 4 is now available for developers, with the public beta release expected shortly. Although the final release date has been slightly delayed, it is still expected to arrive within the next few weeks. The update size varies depending on the device, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPad Pro M4 receiving an update of approximately 431.1 MB.

New Features and Changes in iOS 17.6 Beta 4

While iOS 17.6 beta 4 does not introduce any groundbreaking features, it does bring several notable changes and improvements:

Family Sharing: A new accept/decline button has been added to streamline the process of managing shared content and permissions within a family group.

A new accept/decline button has been added to streamline the process of managing shared content and permissions within a family group. Various settings have undergone wording changes to improve clarity and user understanding.

Minor updates have been made to the TV app, Find My, Apple Pencil usage, and contactless payments, enhancing the overall user experience.

Bug Fixes Addressed in iOS 17.6 Beta 4

iOS 17.6 beta 4 addresses a range of bugs and issues that were present in previous versions:

Storage issues: Users can expect to see an additional 2-4 GB of storage space freed up after installing the update.

Users can expect to see an additional 2-4 GB of storage space freed up after installing the update. Airdrop functionality has been improved, ensuring smoother and more reliable file transfers between devices.

Notification and Bluetooth headphone issues have been resolved, providing a more stable and consistent experience.

Alarm and timer bugs have been fixed, ensuring that these features work as intended.

The standby bug has been addressed, improving the device’s ability to conserve battery life when not in use.

However, it is worth noting that some bugs, such as the screen time bug and the wallpaper dimming bug, persist in this beta release.

Performance and Battery Life

iOS 17.6 beta 4 delivers a smooth and responsive user experience, with benchmark scores of 2,95 for single-core performance and 7,137 for multi-core performance. While initial feedback on battery life has been positive, it is recommended to use the update for a few days to accurately assess its impact on battery performance.

Future Updates and User Recommendations

Looking ahead, users can expect the iOS 17.6 Release Candidate (RC) to arrive next week, followed by the final release in a couple of weeks. Additionally, iOS 18 beta 4 and public beta 2 are expected to be released around the week of the 29th.

For users already running iOS 17.6 betas, updating to iOS 17.6 beta 4 is recommended to take advantage of the latest bug fixes and improvements. However, users currently on iOS 18 betas are advised to remain on their current version. Those who have been experiencing frustrations with iOS 17.5.1 may find iOS 17.6 beta 4 to be a beneficial update.

In conclusion, iOS 17.6 beta 4 brings a range of minor changes, bug fixes, and performance improvements to Apple devices. While it may not introduce innovative features, it serves as an important step towards a stable and refined final release of iOS 17.6.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals