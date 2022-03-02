Apple releases iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 5

Apple has released iOS 15.4 beta 5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.4 beta 5 for the iPad. The software has been released to both developers and also public beta testers.

The release comes a week after the fourth betas and the software brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

For iOS 15.4 there is a new range of Emoji with 14 new characters and a total of 37 new Emoji, there is also a new feature for Apple’s Face ID.

You will be able to unlock your iPhone with FaceID when you are wearing a Face Mask, these features will be available on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 smartphones.

For the iPad, there is also the same new Emoji and also Apple’s new Universal Control feature. This feature will allow you to use the keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPad when they are next to each other. You will be able to easily switch between the two devices with your Mac and iPad.

The new iOS 15.4 beta 5 and iPadOS 15.4 beta 5 are now available for both developers and public beta testers to try out.

Apple is rumored to be holding a press conference for the iPhone SE 3 next week on the 8th of March, they are also expected to release the iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates sometime next week.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals