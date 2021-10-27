Apple releases iOS 14.8.1 and iPadOS 14.8.1

Yesterday we heard that Apple had released iOS 15.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.1 for the iPad. They have also now released iOS 14.8.1 and iPadOS 14.8.1.

The iOS 14.8.1 and iPadOS 14.8.1 are available for people who were still on the older versions of iOS and had not updated to iOS 15.

These updates are important ones and they come with some security fixes for a range of issues, related to WebKit, Sidecar, Voice Control, Status Bar, and more, it is recommended that you install these updates on your device.

You can see full details of what security fixes are included in the latest iOS 14.8.1 and iPadOS 14.8.1 software updates over at Apple at the link below.

Apple’s recently released iOS 15.1 software update brings a range of new features to the iPhone, this includes SharePlay, updates for the camera on the iPhone 13 Pro models, new features in Apple Wallet, and more.

SharePlay is designed to let you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, you can also listen to music as well. The movies and TV shows are synchronized so that everyone is watching the same content at the same time.

If you don’t want to update your device to iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 and wish to stay on iOS 14, it is recommended you install the new iOS 14.1 update.

Source Apple, MacRumors

