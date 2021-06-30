Apple releases iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4

Last week we had the new betas of iOS 15 and now Apple has released iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 to developers.

So far the new beta of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 have been released to developers, they are also expected to be released to public beta testers soon.

The release of these new iOS 14.7 beta 4 and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 comes two weeks after the previous betas. As with the previous release this software update will mainly focus on bug fixes and performance improvements, it does not appear to come with many new features. We should have some details on any new features that are included in the update later today.

We are getting closed to the release of the iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 software updates, we can expect probably two more betas before the final version is released. So we should have the final version of the iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 some time next month. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of the software, we will let you know.

This will probably be one of the last software updates for iOS 14 as Apple is concentrating on working on the iOS 15 and iPadOS software updates. These are expected to be released some time in September along with the new iPhone 13 smartphones.

Source Apple

