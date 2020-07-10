Apple releases iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 GM beta

Apple has released the GM (Gold Master) betas of iOS 13.6 and iPad 13.6. The software has been made available to both developers and Public Beta Testers.

This is the final beta version of iOS 13.6 and iPad OS 13.6 and we could possibly get the final version of the software released some time next week.

This update will come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, plus some new features.

Some of the new features includes the ability to control the way you receive software updates on your device. You can now choose to download updates automatically and also install them automatically.

There are also some changes to the Health App with a new symptoms feature that lets you record various health symptoms.

This update also adds in the new Apple CarKey feature which can be used to lock and unlock as car and also start it. This feature will only be available on select BMW vehicles at launch with more coming later in the year.

we are hoping that Apple will release the new iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 software updates next week, as soon as we get some more information on the release date, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

