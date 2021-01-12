Apple releases iOS 12.5.1 for older iPhones and iPads

Apple has released a software update for older iPhones and iPads, iOS 12.5.1 and the software is available on the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, first gen iPad Air, iPad Mini 2 and 3 and the 6th gen iPod Touch.

The video below from Zollotech gives is a look at what is new in the iOS 12.5.1 software update, lets find out what changes there are.

As we can see from the video, this update mainly includes some bug fixes and performance updates, including a bug related to exposure notifications, the software is now available as an over the air update for the above device.

You can install the update on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software update and downloading the update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

