Apple pulls major Russian apps from the App Store

Apple has pulled major Russian apps from the App Store, this has been done following new sanctions against Russia because of the sham referendums Russia has held in Ukraine.

Russia has set up referendums in four areas in Ukraine that they have occupied, they recently announced that these regions voted to join Russia, although everyone knows this is a lie. The referendums were so fake that there are reports of 99.23 percent of the people who voted in the referendum as voting for Russia.

Russia is unable to win its unjustified war in Ukraine and has suffered heavy losses, this is its latest attempt to change the narrative. It is clear to see that Russia and its president are losing the support of their own people for this unjust war. Many young men are now fleeing Russia for other countries so that they can avoid the recently announced draft into the army to fight in Ukraine.

Major Russian apps like Mail.ru and Facebook competitor VK have now been removed from the app store and more apps are expected to be removed.

Apple has apparently removed all of the apps in the app store by VK and also closed the company’s developer accounts as well.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Image Credit: James Yarema



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals