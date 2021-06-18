Apple Podcasts Subscriptions now available worldwide

The new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is now available worldwide, this is a feature that was announced by Apple back in April.

The launch comes with thousands of new Podcasts and channels from a wide range of creators that include Los Angeles Times, Luminary, NPR, Pushkin Industries, and QCODE and more are launching in the coming weeks.

When listeners purchase a subscription to a show, they automatically follow the show and the page is updated with a Subscriber Edition label so they know they have access to the premium experience. Listeners can discover channels for their favorite podcasts from each show page and through Search, explore recommendations from the Listen Now and Browse tabs, and share channels using Messages, Mail, and other apps. As listeners subscribe to channels, the Listen Now tab expands with new rows that provide easy access to all of the content included in the channel and with their subscription. Listeners who subscribe to two or more channels will see a My Channels row in the Listen Now tab, where they can browse and follow all of the shows offered.

You can find out more information about Apple’s new Podcasts offerings over at their website at the link below.

Source Apple

