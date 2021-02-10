Apple offering battery replacements for some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro’s

Apple just released their macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 software update, this update fixes a number of bugs, including one where some 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro notebooks would not charge.

Apple has released a support document about the issue and if anyone has one of these notebooks and the update does not fix the issue, then Apple will replace the battery.

Some owners of 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models have had an issue where their device will not charge above 1%. This will show a battery health status of ‘Service Recommended’ and Apple will replace the battery.

If you own one of the models below then the issue may affect you.

Choose Apple menu  > About This Mac. 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models are listed below: MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

You can find out more details about this battery issue on some versions of the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals