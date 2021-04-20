Apple may announce Podcast subscription service at today’s event

Apple are holding a press event later today, the event is called Spring Loaded and we are expecting to see a number of new devices at the event. according to a recent report there will be a new Podcast subscription service unveiled at the event.

There have been a number of reports about a new Apple Podcast subscription over the last few days, including a recent report from the Wall Street Journal.

It is not clear as yet on how much Apple will charge for this new subscription service and how it will work, we should have more details at Apple’s event later today.

We are expecting to see the new Apple AirTags, iPad Pro tablets, possibly some new AirPods and also some new Macs including Apple’s much awaited new iMac. The event will be streamed online at 6PM BST in the UK and 10 AM Pacific Time in the USA.

