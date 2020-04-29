Apple Maps is showing COVID-19 testing locations in the US

Earlier this month we heard that Apple would be showing COVID-19 testing locations on Apple Maps in the US, this feature has now been added to Apple Maps.

You can now search for COVID-19 testing locations on Apple Maps in the US, this is now the first option when you option up the search section on the app.

When you tap the ‘Covid-19 Testing’ section that can seen above it will then show you testing locations in your local area.

You can then find directions to the nearest COVID-19 testing centers in your area, this feature in only available in the US so far and it is not clear on whether it will be available in other countries.

Source MacRumors

